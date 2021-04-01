LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Breakfast bar, juice, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Cinnamon roll, cheese stick, Craisin

WEDNESDAY — Muffin,whole grain snack, raisin

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, applesauce

FRIDAY — Breakfast sandwich, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Mini corn dogs

TUESDAY — Pizza hot dish

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, French toast

THURSDAY — Hot dog

FRIDAY — Turkey and sub sandwich

