MONDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate cloud torte, par slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, white bean salad, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, cantaloupe, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Beef stroganoff, tossed salad, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, Western corn, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, molasses cookie, peach slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
