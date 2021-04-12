MONDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate cloud torte, par slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, white bean salad, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, cantaloupe, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Beef stroganoff, tossed salad, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, Western corn, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, molasses cookie, peach slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

