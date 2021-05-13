May 17 - 21

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, egg custard pie, peach slices

WEDNESDAY — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, was beans, chocolate pudding, cantaloupe, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, tossed salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, cheesy potato bake, California blend vegetable, chocolate cake, petite banana

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

