May 17 - 21
MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, egg custard pie, peach slices
WEDNESDAY — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, was beans, chocolate pudding, cantaloupe, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, tossed salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, cheesy potato bake, California blend vegetable, chocolate cake, petite banana
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.