JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, Alexander torte, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, apple slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, fudge brownie

THURSDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, pear slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, ice cream cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

