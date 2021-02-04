JC Senior Dining

Feb. 8 - Feb.12

MONDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, corn, fudge brownie, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, spice cake, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken tetrazzini, health slaw, poppy seed torte, apple slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25.

