LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Pop tart, juice, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Pancakes, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Yogurt, whole grain snack, Craisins
THURSDAY — Trix cereal, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — French toast stix, strawberry cup
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Egg pattys
TUESDAY - Cheeseburger
WEDNESDAY — Calzone
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese sub
