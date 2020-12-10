JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, coconut cream pie, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, peach slices, ice cream cup, French bread

WEDNESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Key Lime pie, apricot halves, dinner roll

FRIDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, applesauce, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread • Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments