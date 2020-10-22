LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Breakfast bar, whole grain snack, 100% juice

TUESDAY — Blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, fruit mix

WEDNESDAY —Mini cini, applesauce

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Yogurt parfait (HS) Hot ham and cheese

TUESDAY — Quesadilla and salsa

WEDNESDAY — Beef fried rice

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

