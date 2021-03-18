LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cocoa Puffs cereal
TUESDAY — Bagel
WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread
THURSDAY — Apple Jack cereal
FRIDAY — Breakfast bar
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese
TUESDAY — Whole grain beef nachos
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain meatball hoagie
THURSDAY — Whole grain pizza
FRIDAY — Sun Butter sandwic
