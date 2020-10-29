JC Senior Dining

Nov. 2 - Nov. 6

MONDAY — Chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, green beans, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe. ice cream cup

THURSDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, petite banana, French bread

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, coleslaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread • Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

