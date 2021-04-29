LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Frosted Flake cereal, juice, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Pancakes, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast bar, applesauce

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana

FRIDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Macaroni and Cheese

TUESDAY — Hamburger

WEDNESDAY — French toast sticks

THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs

FRIDAY — Protein Plate - Pretzels yogurt

~~~~~~~~~~~~

