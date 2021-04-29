LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Frosted Flake cereal, juice, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Pancakes, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast bar, applesauce
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana
FRIDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Macaroni and Cheese
TUESDAY — Hamburger
WEDNESDAY — French toast sticks
THURSDAY — Mini corn dogs
FRIDAY — Protein Plate - Pretzels yogurt
~~~~~~~~~~~~
