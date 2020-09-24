LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY - Chicken drummie mashed potato bowl, or Mucho Nachos

TUESDAY - Chicken Tikka Marsala, or pork chops

WEDNESDAY - Hamburger or cheeseburger or grilled chicken patty

THURSDAY - Cheesy southwest chicken or chicken and gravy

FRIDAY - Cheese sticks with marinara or pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Lasagna

TUESDAY — Hamburgers

WEDNESDAY — Chicken quesadillas

THURSDAY — Pizza sliders

FRIDAY — Beef stroganoff

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apple slices

TUESDAY — Whole grain Chex cereal, whole grain snack, juices

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, banana

THURSDAY — Warm chocolate filled croissant, applesauce

FRIDAY — Zucchini bread, yogurt, raisins

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Whole grain macaroni and cheese

TUESDAY — Beef nachos

WEDNESDAY — Perfect Protein Platter (HS) Italian meatball hoagie

THURSDAY — Fish sticks

FRIDAY — Hamburger (HS) chicken sriracha balls

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

Sept. 28 - Oct. 2

MONDAY — Chicken marsala, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, birthday cake, applesauce, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

