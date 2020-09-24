LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY - Chicken drummie mashed potato bowl, or Mucho Nachos
TUESDAY - Chicken Tikka Marsala, or pork chops
WEDNESDAY - Hamburger or cheeseburger or grilled chicken patty
THURSDAY - Cheesy southwest chicken or chicken and gravy
FRIDAY - Cheese sticks with marinara or pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Lasagna
TUESDAY — Hamburgers
WEDNESDAY — Chicken quesadillas
THURSDAY — Pizza sliders
FRIDAY — Beef stroganoff
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apple slices
TUESDAY — Whole grain Chex cereal, whole grain snack, juices
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, banana
THURSDAY — Warm chocolate filled croissant, applesauce
FRIDAY — Zucchini bread, yogurt, raisins
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain macaroni and cheese
TUESDAY — Beef nachos
WEDNESDAY — Perfect Protein Platter (HS) Italian meatball hoagie
THURSDAY — Fish sticks
FRIDAY — Hamburger (HS) chicken sriracha balls
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Sept. 28 - Oct. 2
MONDAY — Chicken marsala, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, birthday cake, applesauce, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, French bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
