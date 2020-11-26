JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, tossed salad, raspberry sherbert, pear slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, applesauce, chocolate pudding, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, Chinese Ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, winter blend vegetables, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

