LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack, 100% juice
TUESDAY — Waffles, pears
WEDNESDAY — Strawberry cream cheese filled bagel bites
THURSDAY — Lucky Charms, whole grain snack, 100% juice
FRIDAY — Chocolate chip muffin, cheese stick, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Walking taco
TUESDAY — Chicken alfredo
WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes
FRIDAY — Pizza
