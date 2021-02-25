JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, summer blend vegetables, chocolate pudding, peach slices

TUESDAY — BBQ meatballs. red beans and rice, coleslaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY — Chicken marsala, baked potato, baby carrots, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits

THURSDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, was beans, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice

FRIDAY — Seafood creole over brown rice, California blend vegetables, ice cream cup, pear slices

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments