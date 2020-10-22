JC Senior Dining

Oct. 26 - Oct. 30

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, par slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, creamsicle torte, watermelon, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, German coleslaw, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce, sliced bread

THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe, raspberry sherbert, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, apricot halves

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

