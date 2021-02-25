LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain banana bread, applesauce

TUESDAY — Froot Loops Cereal, whole grain snack

WEDNESDAY — Apple Frudal, Craisins

THURSDAY — Breakfast burrito, peaches

FRIDAY — Mini bagels, pear, string cheese

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Whole grain Quesadilla

TUESDAY — Chicken Alfredo

WEDNESDAY — Beef dippers

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joe on whole grain bun

FRIDAY — Build your own cheese pizza

