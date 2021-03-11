JC Senior Dining

March 15 - March 19

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY — Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, butterscotch pudding, pineapple tidbits

WEDNESDAY — Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices

THURSDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, ice cream cup, applesauce

FRIDAY — Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, pumpkin cake, honeydew melon

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

