MONDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Beef stew, broccoli cuts, coconut cream pie, pear slices, cheddar biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, peanut butter cookie, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Pork Jasgerschnitzel, baked potato, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, birthday cake, watermelon slice, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Beef frank on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, corn, ice cream cup, cantaloupe slice
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25