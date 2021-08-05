Aug. 9 - Aug. 13

MONDAY — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cranberry gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Hungarian goulash casserole, tossed salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chicken chow mein over brown rice, watermelon slice, sugar cookie, sliced bread

Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

