JC Senior Dining

Sept. 21 - 25

MONDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, Butterfinger torte, apricot halves, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, three bean salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Glazed ham, cheesy potato bake, peas and carrots, honeydew melon, ice cream cup, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, petite banana, pumpkin cake, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Pepper steak, calico beans casserole, California blend vegetables, Snicker doodle apple slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments