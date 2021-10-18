MONDAY — Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, peas/cheese salad, applesauce cake, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, white bean salad, Swiss spinach, cantaloupe slice, chocolate pudding, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, ice cream cup, tropical fruit salad, cheddar biscuit
FRIDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, apple slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25