~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, grapes

TUESDAY — Lucky charms, juice, whole grain snack

WEDNESDAY — Mini cinis, craisin, string cheese

THURSDAY — Frosted flakes, whole grain snack, juice

FRIDAY —Ultimate breakfast bar, apple slices

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Chicken patty on a whole grain bun

TUESDAY — Baked potato, cheese and ham

WEDNESDAY — Pizza sticks with marinara sauce

THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice

FRIDAY — Yogurt, cheese stick, soft pretzel whole grain

Load comments