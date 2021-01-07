~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, grapes
TUESDAY — Lucky charms, juice, whole grain snack
WEDNESDAY — Mini cinis, craisin, string cheese
THURSDAY — Frosted flakes, whole grain snack, juice
FRIDAY —Ultimate breakfast bar, apple slices
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken patty on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Baked potato, cheese and ham
WEDNESDAY — Pizza sticks with marinara sauce
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
FRIDAY — Yogurt, cheese stick, soft pretzel whole grain
