LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Soup and sandwich or cheesy grillwurst
TUESDAY — Warrior burger or chicken tikka marsala
WEDNESDAY — Mucho nachos or Italian chicken sandwich
THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy over potatoes or chicken Caesar wrap
FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza or cheese sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.