JC Senior Dining

Nov. 23 - Nov. 27

MONDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, vanilla pudding, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff, broccoli cuts, apple slices, spice cake, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, cranberry gelatin, pumpkin pie, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Closed

FRIDAY — Closed

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

