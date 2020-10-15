JC Senior Dining

Oct. 19 - Oct. 22

MONDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad

TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Smoked sausage, baked beans, broccoli cuts, Butterfinger torte, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Teriyaki chicken brown rice, Ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, sugar cookie, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, red velvet cake, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

