Nov. 15 - Nov. 19
MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread
WEDNESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cookie, onion rye bread
FRIDAY — Live rand onions, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25