BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Muffin, yogurt and fruit

TUESDAY — Mini cini, cheese cubes, fruit

WEDNESDAY — Frudal pastry, applesauce

THURSDAY — Cereal, juice box and whole grain snack

FRIDAY — Pancakes and fruit

LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese, (can be microwaved for 30-45 seconds or bake for 10 min. at 325° in wrapper, vegetables and fruit

TUESDAY — Pizza (can be served cold or heated), vegetable and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Chicken patty on a bin, vegetable and fruit

THURSDAY — Peanut butter and jelly, beef stick, chips, fruit and vegetable

FRIDAY — Turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable, fruit and snack

