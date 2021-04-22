LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, juice, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Waffles, juice box, whole grain snack

WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, banana

THURSDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar, juice, cheese stick

FRIDAY — Trix cereal, juice, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — Beef tacos

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets

THURSDAY — Sweet and sour chicken

FRIDAY — Ham and cheese sub

Tags

Load comments