JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chili casserole, peas/pearl onions, cantaloupe, applesauce cake, cornbread

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans casserole, carrot cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Christmas Eve, no meal delivery

FRIDAY — Christmas Day, no meal delivery

• Bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.

