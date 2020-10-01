LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, whole grain snack, Craisin

TUESDAY — Pancakes, peaches

WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, string cheese, pears

THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, whole grain snack, 100% juice

FRIDAY — Whole grain snack, hard boiled egg, apple

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza hot dish

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Pancakes

THURSDAY — Chef Salad (HS) Cheese panini

FRIDAY — Chicken patty (HS) Philly beef panini

