LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, whole grain snack, Craisin
TUESDAY — Pancakes, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Ultimate breakfast round, string cheese, pears
THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, whole grain snack, 100% juice
FRIDAY — Whole grain snack, hard boiled egg, apple
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza hot dish
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Pancakes
THURSDAY — Chef Salad (HS) Cheese panini
FRIDAY — Chicken patty (HS) Philly beef panini
