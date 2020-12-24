MONDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, baby carrots, pear slices, cookie, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, corn/black bean, fruited gelatin, frosted cake, dinner roll

FRIDAY — New Years Day, no meal delivery

• Bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.

