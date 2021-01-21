LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cheerios, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Waffles, pineapple

WEDNESDAY — Pancake on a stick, mixed fruit

THURSDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch,whole grain snack

FRIDAY — Banana muffin, cheese stick, apples

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — Beef tacos

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets

THURSDAY — Sweet and sour chicken

FRIDAY — Fruit and yogurt parfai

Load comments