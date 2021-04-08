LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry muffin, applesauce, cheese cubes
TUESDAY — Lucky Charms, juice, whole grain snacks
WEDNESDAY — Mini-Cini, Craisin, string cheese
THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, juice, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — UBR, apples
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken patty
TUESDAY — Baked potato
WEDNESDAY — Pizza sticks
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
FRIDAY — Yogurt, beef stick, pretzels
