LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Chicken drummie or meatball marinara sub
TUESDAY — Hamburger or cheeseburger
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or chicken nuggets
THURSDAY — Chicken and gravy or fruit & yogurt parfait
FRIDAY — Pizza choice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Swedish meatballs
TUESDAY — Pizza sliders
WEDNESDAY — Subs
THURSDAY — Spaghetti
FRIDAY — Hot dogs
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Blueberry muffin, applesauce, cheese cubes
TUESDAY — Lucky Charms, juice, whole grain snacks
WEDNESDAY — Mini-Cini, Craisin, string cheese
THURSDAY — Frosted Flakes, juice, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — UBR, apples
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken patty
TUESDAY — Baked potato
WEDNESDAY — Pizza sticks
THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice
FRIDAY — Yogurt, beef stick, pretzels
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
April 12 - April 16
MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, cheddar biscuit
FRIDAY — Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
