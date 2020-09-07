JC Senior Dining

Sept. 14 - Sept. 18

MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail,sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cookie, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, wax beans, spice cake, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cinnamon roll, cheddar biscuit• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

