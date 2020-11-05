~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain waffles, mixed fruit, milk
TUESDAY — Whole grain cherry frudal, Craisin, cheese sticks, milk
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain chocolate muffin, applesauce, beef stick, milk
THURSDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, juice, whole grain snack, milk
FRIDAY — Whole grain bagel, yogurt, applesauce, milk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Whole grain macaroni and cheese
TUESDAY — Beef whole grain nachos
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain meatball hoagie
THURSDAY — Whole grain fish sticks
FRIDAY — Sun Butter sandwich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.