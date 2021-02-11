LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Cinnamon bun, peaches

WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza hot dish

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, pancakes

THURSDAY — Hot dog

FRIDAY — No School

