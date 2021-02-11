LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Cinnamon bun, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza hot dish
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Eggs, pancakes
THURSDAY — Hot dog
FRIDAY — No School
