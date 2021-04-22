JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, sugar cookie, applesauce, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Smoked sausage, baked beans, health slaw, Butterfinger torte, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Orange chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, sugar cookie, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Tags

Load comments