St. Paul Lutheran Lunch Menu Oct. 19 - Oct. 23
Becky Weber
Oct 15, 2020

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets
TUESDAY — Pizza
WEDNESDAY — Taco Bowl (GF)
THURSDAY — French toast bake
FRIDAY — Spaghetti
