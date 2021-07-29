MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, French bread
WEDNESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, birthday cake
FRIDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, California blend vegetable, petite banana, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25