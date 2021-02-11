JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sweetheart cake, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Crispy fish fillet, potatoes romanoff, winter blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, coleslaw, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Spinach lasagna, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

