LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Cold grab and go lunch
TUESDAY — Cold grab and go lunch
WEDNESDAY — Cold grab and go lunch
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Macaroni and cheese
TUESDAY — Tacos
WEDNESDAY — Hot dogs
THURSDAY — Subs
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, juice, whole grain snacks
TUESDAY — Mini cini, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese cubes, raisin
THURSDAY — Apple frudal, pears
FRIDAY — Multi grain Cheerios, juice, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Chicken nuggets
TUESDAY — Cheeseburger
WEDNESDAY — Walking taco
THURSDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs
FRIDAY — Pizza lunchable flatbread
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC SENIOR DINING
MONDAY — Pork jagerschnitzel, baked potato, peas and carrots, creamsicle torte, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, oatmeal butterscotch cookie, pear slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, ice cream cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, fudge brownie, apple slices
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25