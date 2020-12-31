MONDAY — Ham roll, baby red potatoes, carrots, raspberry sherbet, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, winter bend vegetables, cinnamon roll, apricot halves, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Burgundy with mushroom shopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, snickerdoodle, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, peas and carrots, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, tapioca pudding, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

