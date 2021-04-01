JC Senior Dining

April 5 - April 9

MONDAY — Glazed ham, baked potato, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, French bread

WEDNESDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes three beans salad, sugar cookie, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, pear slices, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

Load comments