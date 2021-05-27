MONDAY — Memorial Day - No Delivery
TUESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, birthday cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Salmon loaf, baked potato, carrots, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25