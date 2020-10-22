LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Breakfast for lunch
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs or chicken fajitas
WEDNESDAY — Roast pork with gravy over mashed potatoes or orange chicken over rice
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Hamburgers
TUESDAY — Loaded baked potato
WEDNESDAY — Hot dogs
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Breakfast bar, whole grain snack, 100% juice
TUESDAY — Blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, fruit mix
WEDNESDAY —Mini cini, applesauce
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Yogurt parfait (HS) Hot ham and cheese
TUESDAY — Quesadilla and salsa
WEDNESDAY — Beef fried rice
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Oct. 26 — Oct. 30
MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, par slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, creamsicle torte, watermelon, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, German coleslaw, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe, raspberry sherbert, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, apricot halves
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
