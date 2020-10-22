LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Breakfast for lunch

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs or chicken fajitas

WEDNESDAY — Roast pork with gravy over mashed potatoes or orange chicken over rice

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Hamburgers

TUESDAY — Loaded baked potato

WEDNESDAY — Hot dogs

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Breakfast bar, whole grain snack, 100% juice

TUESDAY — Blueberry muffin, cheese cubes, fruit mix

WEDNESDAY —Mini cini, applesauce

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Yogurt parfait (HS) Hot ham and cheese

TUESDAY — Quesadilla and salsa

WEDNESDAY — Beef fried rice

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

Oct. 26 — Oct. 30

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, par slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, creamsicle torte, watermelon, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked potato, German coleslaw, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce, sliced bread

THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe, raspberry sherbert, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, apricot halves

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

Load comments