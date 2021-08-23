MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken marsala, baked potato, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Butterfinger torte, tropical fruit, salad, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chili casserole, tossed salad, Mandarin orange gelatin, birthday cake, cornbread
FRIDAY — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, fudge brownie, apple slices
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25