JC Senior Dining

Nov. 9 - Nov. 13

MONDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, applesauce, molasses cookie, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, chocolate banana torte, fruit cocktail, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three green salad, cantaloupe, tapioca pudding, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Meatloaf,baked potato, California blend vegetable, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, cookie, apricot halves, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

