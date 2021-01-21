JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, pickled beet salad, orange sherbet, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, spice cake, apricot halves, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, cooper penny salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pear slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chili casserole, corn, Creamsicle torte, applesauce, cornbread

FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, butterscotch pudding, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

